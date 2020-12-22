Yvonne Jegede and Bimbo Akintola reconcile after crashed marriage scandal

Veteran actress Bimbola Akintola and her younger colleague, Yvonne Jegede are friends again, months after the latter’s messy marriage crash.

Kemi Filani News recalls that Yvonne Jegede’s marriage crashed in 2019 amidst reports of her ex husband, actor Abounce dating Bimbo Akintola.

Bimbo Akintola would him names like “My property” while Abounce would in turn address her as “My Owner”.

In an interview Yvonne Jegede granted after the marriage crashed, she talked about the lessons learnt from the marriage and how a third party (who is believed to be Bimbo Akintola), came in between them.

“….he was listening to people or let me not say people, a friend, somebody who was always talking to him and telling him what to do. And that friend of his was my friend before and I guess I wasn’t in the country and they would hang out and getting along as friends and that was it. No, it wasn’t an affair but the friend had a stronghold on him.



Well, she was cool with me and I was cool with her too, we were like buddies, more like family friends so to speak and he got really comfortable with her because I introduced them to each other and he would go over to her place and she come around and just chill and hangout.



Of course, I make mistakes and I am not perfect just as I learnt lessons too from the marriage. I’m not an angel, I can’t be perfect, I made load of mistakes that could have been overlooked or corrected but here we are today. I have also learnt from them and moved on, I have learnt from experience and such mistakes won’t happen again.”

Well, the actresses have now moved on and reconciled as they were spotted together at the Culturati event that held recently in Lagos.