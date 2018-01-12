Yusuf Buhari discharged from Cedarcrest Hospital

President Muhammadu Buhari’s only son, Yusuf, has been discharged from the Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja, where he has been on admission since he was involved in a bike accident.

This was confirmed by the president’s Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.

“Yusuf Buhari has been discharged from Cedarcrest Hospitals, Abuja. Read full statement released today by the Hospital. Wish him a complete and speedy recovery,” he tweeted on Friday afternoon, alongside a statement from the hospital.

