You’re running government in secrecy – PDP tackles Gov. Abiodun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tackled Ogun State government for what it described as keeping sealed lips on the cost of the newly approved 12 roads for reconstruction in the state.

The state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Adesanya had on Friday told journalists in Abeokuta that the State Executive Council had given approval for the reconstruction of 12 roads covering 43.61km in the three senatorial districts of the state.

However, Adesanya, who was flanked by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Waheed Odusile, was silent on the estimated cost of the project which, he said, would be completed between six and nine months.

Asked the cost of the projects, the works commissioner evaded the question, and further attempts made to get him to respond to the question was rebuffed by his information counterpart.

Speaking to Daily Trust on Monday, the spokesman of PDP in the state, Bankole Akinloye, demanded full details of the project, saying the government’s job cannot be done in secrecy.

“Our party is also concerned about the competence of the companies handling these “audio” constructions. Do they really have the expertise to deliver?

“The slow pace of palliatives’ job being done on Shiun Kobape Sagamu Express isn’t a good pointer to anything worthy. Are we really sure Ogun taxpayers resources are not being used to take care of external financial obligations to some private vaults outside Ogun State?

“Lastly, PDP wishes to challenge the ruling APC government to come out, in clear terms, on the full details of the 12 roads, their sizes, the cost, the duration of expected work, the company profile, and other relevant details because, for us, government business cannot be done in secrecy.

“The people must have the details of what they are doing at all times,” Akinloye said.