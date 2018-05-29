Your are celebrating your last Democracy Day, Uche Secondus tells Buhari

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has said the May 29, 2018 Democracy Day is the last to be addressed by President Muhammadu Buhari, even as he urged the Commander-in-Chief to perish the thought of addressing any other as President.

Secondus who stated this in a Democracy Day prayer wish to Nigerians said never gain would a non-democrat be given access to power like President Buhari to put the country’s democracy in danger.

In a statement by his media aide Ike Abonyi, the PDP boss said Nigerians are anxiously looking forward to the opportunity to part ways with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and President Buhari come 2019.

He charged Nigerians to take their destiny in their hands by procuring their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote out the ruling party for failing to deliver on promise made prior to its victory in 2015 general elections.

The statement read: “Going by their poor record of performance in the last 36 months, and the determination of Nigerians to put the country in the right footing, this is the last Democracy Day this President will mark.

“The next Democracy Day, May 29, 2019 which Nigerians and indeed all lovers of democracy are anxiously looking forward to, would be the smooth transition from confusion and purposeless governance to real democracy which the PDP is returning to gift to the nation

“If Democracy must survive in our country, we must do away with APC and Nigerians are ready and willing to do just that because they cherish democracy as the best form of government.

He noted that the government of President Buhari has set out to “intimidate, harass and scare opponents to create a police state with the aim of turning the country into one party state,” adding however that such antics would resisted by Nigerians who passed similar road before and came out victorious.”