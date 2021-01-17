You need to know what these types of KISSING mean

Sometimes dealing with humans can be complicated especially when it comes to relationships. People will give you mixed signs and feelings, they will say one thing and do the other. You can never really tell if someone is into you 100 per cent these days, but what we do know for sure is what these types of kisses listed below means.

Kiss on the forehead

https://googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/ads?guci=2.2.0.0.2.2.0.0&client=ca-pub-8676572792311071&output=html&h=250&adk=3010757728&adf=1493785217&w=300&lmt=1610871334&psa=1&format=300×250&url=https%3A%2F%2Fkuulpeeps.com%2F2019%2F08%2F31%2Fyou-need-to-know-what-these-types-of-kissing-mean%2Flifestyle&flash=0&wgl=1&uach=WyJXaW5kb3dzIiwiMTAuMCIsIng4NiIsIiIsIjg3LjAuNDI4MC4xNDEiLFtdXQ..&dt=1610871334405&bpp=4&bdt=1292&idt=319&shv=r20210112&cbv=r20190131&ptt=9&saldr=aa&abxe=1&cookie=ID%3Ddcf6bbc04af1830c-2253ca6f8aa6005d%3AT%3D1608025465%3ART%3D1608025465%3AS%3DALNI_MbnM3I3_Z8BUxkBg0lBI4GKx_RA0Q&prev_fmts=0x0%2C468x60&nras=1&correlator=5735277120788&frm=20&pv=1&ga_vid=2027053234.1608025465&ga_sid=1610871335&ga_hid=1463219322&ga_fc=0&u_tz=60&u_his=2&u_java=0&u_h=768&u_w=1366&u_ah=728&u_aw=1366&u_cd=24&u_nplug=3&u_nmime=4&adx=141&ady=799&biw=1349&bih=600&scr_x=0&scr_y=0&eid=21068769&oid=3&pvsid=4131420987884867&pem=257&ref=https%3A%2F%2Fkuulpeeps.com%2F2019%2F10%2F29%2Fthis-is-why-you-close-your-eyes-when-you-kiss%2Fkupid&rx=0&eae=0&fc=1920&brdim=0%2C0%2C0%2C0%2C1366%2C0%2C1366%2C728%2C1366%2C600&vis=1&rsz=%7C%7CleEbr%7C&abl=CS&pfx=0&fu=8192&bc=31&ifi=2&uci=a!2&btvi=1&fsb=1&xpc=P8fx8dzAZj&p=https%3A//kuulpeeps.com&dtd=323

There is just something so sensual about a forehead kiss. Yes, it means he cares and respects you, but it also means that he loves you. … It shows that he respects you to the fullest and cares for you deeply. It is a sign that he wants to guard you and protect you.

Kiss on the cheek

It means affection, support, and complicity, regardless of physical attraction.

Kiss on the hand

Either in women or men implies admiration, tenderness, or desire for love. Additionally, it expresses trust on the part of the giver.

Kiss on the neck

It shows intimacy and creates a certain degree of sexual erotic intention in the giver. It is a very effective seductive gesture.

Kiss on the lips

It implies passion, it could mean “I love you” or “I want to date you.” If it is done very quickly, like just barely touching your lips, it may simply mean friendship. This is why the intensity of the kiss is an important factor in interpreting one’s intention.

Decode the kiss and know what that person is signalling to you.