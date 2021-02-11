Yaya Toure gets new coaching position

Ivorian professional footballer, Yaya Toure has been named an assistant coach at the Ukrainian Premier League club, Olimpik Donetsk.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder announced his first coaching role on his verified Twitter page.

Toure,37, who is a four-time African player of the year, has been in England working on his coaching badges for a while now.

Olimpik is currently seventh in the Ukrainian Premier League table and will be hoping he’ll help them in their quest to win the league.

Whilst speaking on the club’s website, Toure said;

“I started my professional career in Donetsk. Now I am here to start my coaching path. Of course, I understand that Olimpik is not Metalurh, but I remember well how friendly and open people were in Donetsk. I am very impressed by the local mentality,”

“To be honest, even my agent was surprised when he found out that I wanted to study to be a coach in Ukraine, but I was firm in my decision.

“It is not so easy to find a place where you can calmly, without unnecessary pressure, study; where you will be accepted as a friend.”

Recall that Toure played for Barcelona but it was at Man City he became a club legend by helping the club win three Premier League titles