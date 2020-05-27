Worship centres to open in Ondo on Friday

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has ordered worship centres to resumed activities tomorrow (Friday).

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has ordered worship centres to resume activities Friday.

The religious activities, according to Governor Akeredolu, are to be guided and syndicated throughout the state.

Akeredolu said the religious activities were asked to resume after consultation with religious leaders and other relevant stakeholders in the state.

The Ondo Governor noted that if guided religious worship is carefully managed, casualty on account of such gatherings could be avoided.

Akeredolu said mosques are to hold only Friday Jumat services while churches would hold services on Sundays only

He warned religious leaders and administrators to ensure strict compliance with the social and physical distancing in the places of worship while water and soap must be provided at all entries into the centres or halls of worship.

Akeredolu said all worshippers and workers inside the centres and within the premises must wear face masks and the premises decontaminated before and after the services.

According to him, “I wish to stress that Government has placed appropriate machinery in motion to monitor and ensure that these guidelines are implemented to the letter.

“Cases of infringement, disregard or willful neglect of these extant regulations will be considered as serious threat to the society and will be sanctioned. Let me be more direct. Any Church, Mosque or worship centre which fails to obey the simple rule will be shut down immediately.

Akeredolu disclosed that the state now has a total of 24 cases with 19 treated and discharged while two deaths were recorded.

He said three persons were now on admission and receiving treatment and that 432 persons have been tested for COVID-19