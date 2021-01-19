I HAVE often heard that good things always come in pairs.

Almost every body part that works in pairs plays an important role in the human anatomy.

We’ve also heard of the popular saying: “Twice as nice.”





This quote further elaborates that indeed the best things in life come in twos.

So, can the same thing be said about women who have two punanis?

Known medically as uterus didelphys, which is an occurrence of the uterine system that is developing in utero, this female reproductive system is fairly symmetrical with two ovaries and two fallopian tubes.

The uterus is actually a fusion from either side of the system to create one uterus.

Sometimes during development, things can go wrong and two uteruses, two vaginas, and two cervixes can be created.

According to physician Melissa Goist, this condition can manifest itself in various ways.

“For example, a woman can have two vaginas, but just one uterus and one cervix. It’s also possible to have what’s called a unicorn uterus, where a woman is missing one side of her reproductive system.”

Experts say that both punanis can be penetrated during sex, which simply means two birds can be hit with one stone in this case as well.