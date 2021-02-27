Women think about sex 34 times a day

What comes to mind when I mention the number 34?

If you’re into numerology, the number 34 symbolises optimism, spirituality, analysis, self-expression, introspection and pragmatism.

If the number 34 is your life path number, you’re most likely inclined to study and expand your knowledge and solving other people’s problems using your creativity.



In the sexual context, a recent study found that women on average think about sex 34 times a day.

That works out at the equivalent of once every 14 minutes.



The amount of time spent fantasising is perhaps less surprising, given that one in three women complain about not getting enough action between the sheets.

More than 1000 women from the UK were quizzed for the survey to reveal their level of sexual satisfaction.

Nearly half said they were dissatisfied with their sex life, prompting them to think about sex during their working day.

The research further revealed one in three single women confessed to having someone they can call for no-strings-attached sex.

So, is 34 really such a bad number?