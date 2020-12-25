Women love teddy bear men

Attracting women may seem like a hard thing to do because it’s assumed they don’t know what they’re looking for in a man.

But what a woman finds desirable in a man is never a constant thing for the fairer sex.

This changes every time: one minute they’re looking for the supermodel type of guy – one you can pose with and look cute – and sometimes they want the so-called human teddy bear (chubby guy with a pot belly), who can comfort them in times of need.



The human teddy-bear phenomenon has resulted in a big chunk of the male population going out of their way to gain pot bellies.

One reason behind this craze is that men with pot bellies are deemed wealthy by beautiful women thanks, in part, to the “blesser” culture.



According to Bonginkosi Simelane, life has been easy for him since gaining a few kilos – and the oh-so-adored pot belly.

Said Bonginkosi: “I’ve never been a body-conscious person, but now that I’m what women are looking for, I’m not going to sabotage myself by trying to lose weight.

“I’m comfortable with this one pack of mine because it has scored me nice girls who think I’m a tenderpreneur while I’m an ordinary citizen with a 9-to-5 day job.”

He said he’d never been worried about health issues and wouldn’t start now, especially because he’s having the time of his life.

“I’ve been skinny, and that didn’t work out for me, as I was lonely for most of the time,” he said.

“I’m not one of those guys who do regular check-ups, and won’t start now. I feel like people find joy in body shaming those of us who’re happy with what we have.

“I’m happy and at peace. Whatever health hazard people claim pot bellies have, I won’t worry about that. At the end of the day we’re all going to die and I’ll die a happy man.”

But Mangaliso Tshabalala said he wouldn’t be able to face himself in the mirror if he’d one day wake up with a pot belly.

Insisted Mangaliso: “I don’t want a pot belly, and am fortunate that I have good genes.

“I plan to maintain and keep my body as it is because I’m very confident. I feel if I gain weight I’ll develop self-esteem issues.”

Mangaliso felt a pot belly wasn’t attractive on a man.

“I struggle to understand what women find hot about a pot belly,” Mangaliso said.

“You must have real issues to find a pot belly sexy. Anyhow, I won’t try to fit into this weird trend just because women find it hot.”

Doctor Katlego Mphelo said people with excessive pot bellies might be suffering from abdominal obesity or central obesity.

According to Katlego, a pot belly occurs when excessive abdominal fat in one’s stomach region has developed to the point that it has a negative impact on their health.

Asserted the doctor: “Abdominal obesity may cause other metabolism diseases because excessive fat is not good.

“Don’t get me wrong, fat is okay. But too much of it may cause complications and contributes to other chronic illnesses, which might be as dangerous as type-two diabetes.

“That’s why people are encouraged to take good care of themselves and always exercise to burn some fat.

“Dieticians also recommend balanced diet meals, including cheat days for one to enjoy their fast food.”

Below are things belly fat can lead to:

Belly fat is the most dangerous type of fat: it exposes one to the high risk of heart disease and diabetes.

It can lead to metabolic syndrome, including interfering with the effect of insulin.

It compromises heart health: it causes plaque build-up in the arteries.

It can limit brain power: a growing belly can shrink your brain.

It can cause erectile dysfunction.

It also can increase breast cancer risk for both men and women.

Sibongile Masango told SunBuzz she thought a pot belly was a turn off.

Insisted Sibongile: “I must be really into to you to date you while you have a big belly because I know as time goes on, I’ll motivate you to shed some weight.

“I’m a health freak and believe we need to take care of our bodies, so they can take care of us.”

Mbali Mkhize said she thought pot bellies were cute.

“I don’t know, but I love the feeling of lying on my man’s big tummy after a long day,” Mbali said.