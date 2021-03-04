Women can have orgasm during a workout!

Exercising can be a very stimulating activity.

From working your entire anatomy to the pulsating sweat you endure from your session, working out literally takes a lot out of you.

Speaking of working out, according to recent research women can have an orgasm during their workout.

Researchers and fitness enthusiasts have known about coregasms for a long time.

The first authoritative study on the exercise-induced orgasm was published in 2012 in The Journal of Sexual and Relationship Therapy.



Exercise-induced orgasms are a real thing, and about 10% of women have reported experiencing a coregasm at some point in their life.

Certain exercises are more likely to trigger them, particularly ones that stress abnormal muscles like hanging leg raises or pull-ups.

Doing cardio beforehand increases the odds of a coregasm.

In one case, a woman reported having consistent orgasms from doing pull-ups after her eighth or ninth rep.

So the next time she’s wet down there, it just might be more than her sweating from her workout.