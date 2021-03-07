Women are more attractive during ovulation

A scientific evidence from The Royal Society Publishing shows women become more attractive during their ovulation period.

Scientists have found that during the 12 to 24-hour window when a woman is ovulating, her physical appearance becomes more appealing to men.

Scientists have had men smell women’s T-shirts and underarms, and men consistently rate the women who are ovulating as more attractive.



Research further shows that as ovulation approaches, women’s voices rise in pitch, their body odour becomes more sexually attractive, and they wear more revealing clothing.

There is also some evidence that women’s faces are more attractive to both men and women near ovulation.





Further research revealed that women’s lips become especially red at the peak of their fertility, even without the help of lipstick.