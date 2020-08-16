Woman fakes conversion to Islam in order to defraud Nigerian Muslims

A young Christian woman has been exposed after she faked her conversation to Islam in order to defraud Muslims.

Otito Glorious had in a post pretended to convert to Islam .

In the post, Glorious narrated her ordeal in the hands of her family who she claimed persecuted her for accepting Islam.

Also in the post, she expressed her views and feelings regarding Islam.

Many Muslims, including the Chief Imam of the Lagos State House of Assembly mosques and former Commissioner for Home Affairs in Lagos, Dr Abdulhakeem Abdullateef who read her story had praised Glorious for her decision.

They had called on other Muslims to assist her.

However, for the family of Glorious, her story was that of shock, terming it fake.

They accused her of betraying them with her behavior, saying she was still a Christian.

Further findings showed that Glorious faked her conversion for economic reasons.

In his response after it was discovered that Glorious faked her conversion , Abdullateef said it was wrong to use Islam for personal gains.

In a post on his Facebook page, Abdullateef noted that it was wrong for Glorious to play on peoples’ intelligence, emotions and sentiments in the name of accepting Islam.

He warned people to be wary and careful of sweet stories by religious robbers.

“I asked many of my viewers to celebrate one Otito Glorious who narrated her ordeal in the hands of her family who she claimed persecuted her for accepting Islam. I have made my findings and discovered all to be false. She has a different agenda.”

Glorious has now deleted her post

