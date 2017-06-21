Woman bites off neighbour’s finger during a fight

A 42-year old woman, Mrs Rita Orji has been arrested and charged before a Lagos court for allegedly biting off the finger of her neighbour, Caroline Nwabugwu during a fight after stripping her publicly.

The incident happened at 27 Aderanijo Street in Egbeda, Lagos where they reside.

The two married women have been at loggerhead over an undisclosed matter over the years.

It was learnt that the neighbours have tried in the past to settle their rift to no avail which had even affected their children in the compound.

On the day the incident happened, it was gathered that their children started quarreling and the two women had exchange of words which later resulted to a fight.

It was gathered that the victim pointed her finger at the suspect’s face and the suspect used her teeth to bite it off, assaulted and stripped her in the public.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where she was being treated while the matter was reported to the Police at Idimu Division and Rita was arrested.

She was charged before the Magistrates court in Ejigbo for assault.

She pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs J.O.E Adeyeni granted her bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The matter was adjourned till 11 July 2017.

She was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition.

