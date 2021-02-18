Woman attacked by herdsmen in Ogun dies in Lagos

A 66 year-old woman attacked by suspected herdsmen in Oru Ijebu Ogun state has died.

Alhaja Muslimot Moronkeji Abeni Salami was attacked on January 23 while she was going to her site.

The incident happened at a time when Chief Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho was fighting with the Fulani herdsmen inthe South-west

She was said to have been shot inside her car by the suspected killer herdsmen.

She was shot on the head and in the mouth.

She was abandoned in the pool of her blood until she was rescued by a truck driver, who rushed her to the a nearby hospital.

She was later referred to the Ogun State Teaching Hospital (OSUTH) in Sagamu

She was subsequently transferred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja where she eventually died on Tuesday.

She was buried on Wednesday according to Islamic rights.

Four herdsmen are already in the police net over the incident.