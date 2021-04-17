Abandoned newborn baby rescued from public latrine in Abuja

A yet-to-be-identified woman has dumped a newborn baby boy in an abandoned pit latrine at Bako village, Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A resident of the community, Ishaya James, said the incident happened around 8:12 pm after a man, identified as Bitrus, who went to defecate near the abandoned toilet, discovered the baby.

He said the cry of the baby attracted the man, who alerted other members of the community.

He said the police were called, and they rescued the baby.

“It was a neighbour who went to ease himself that heard the cry of the baby and ran back home to raise the alarm before the police were invited to rescue the baby,” he said.

He said the baby was later taken to Wisdom Clinic in Kwali, where the chairman of the council, Danladi Chiya, who got wind of the incident, directed that it be treated.

The area council chairman confirmed the incident through a telephone call to our reporter, saying he had directed the social welfare department of the council to liaise with the police to ensure the perpetrator was brought to book.