Wole Soyinka becomes Super Marshall of Amotekun Corps in Ogun [PHOTOS]

Noble Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka was on Thursday decorated as a Super Marshall of Ogun State Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun Corps.

The decoration was done by Governor Dapo Abiodun during the Inauguration of the Corps in the state.

Speaking at the Event Gov Abiodun said the Noble Laureate was selected because the outfit is very close to Soyinka’s heart and issues of security particularly in the South-West.

Gov Abiodun added added that the issue of security of lives and properties has always been a priority in his administration .

“On that note, I have a singular honour and privilege to present prof some of the Amotekun insignia being the Super Marshall of Amotekun in Ogun State.”

The governor also commissioned patrol vehicles and motorcycles for take-off of the outfit in Ogun State.

