Wole Soyinka agrees to participate in this year’s Democracy Day

Nobel laureate and foremost playwright, Professor Wole Soyinka will join notable Nigerians including national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu to celebrate this year’s Democracy Day

Last year, Soyinka did not participate in activities marking the June 12 celebrations.

He had said his non participation in last year’s Democracy Day was by choice.

Soyinka alongside Tinubu will be speaking on Friday, June 12 in a webinar to be hosted by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Other speakers at the event include publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojodu, former Commissioner for Information in Lagos State, Dele Alake and daughter of the winner of the June 12 election, Hafsat Abiola Costello.

The event with the theme ” Learning from the past, shaping the future” will also feature music from popular Nigerian singers including TY Bello and Timi Dakolo.