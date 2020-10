Wizkid has chided Reekado Banks for releasing a song they did together during a time youths in the country are protesting police brutality.

The star boy who shelved his album release, Made In Lagos, because of the protests referred to Banks as a fool.

He retweeted a tweet by Banks, writing: “Delete this dude ! Can’t believe you’re even doing this at a time like this. Old song ! #endsars fool!