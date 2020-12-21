Will Nigeria ban UK flights after it recorded more infectious variant of Coronavirus?

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has announced a series of stricter coronavirus restrictions, tightening rules around household mixing that were due to be relaxed over Christmas.

The tightening of restrictions in the UK comes as there is a surge in coronavirus cases in the UK.

The spread is being driven by the new variant of coronavirus that is reportedly more infectious.

After this announcement, a number of countries in Europe are banning travel from the UK to prevent the spread of the more infectious variant of coronavirus from coming to the country.

The Netherlands and Belgium have suspended flights and trains to Belgium have also been banned.

Italy, France and Germany have planned to ban flights too.

Top health officials said that there was no evidence the new variant was more deadly, or would react differently to vaccines, but it was proving to be up to 70% more transmissible.

The questions on the lips of many Nigerians is whether President Muhammadu Buhari has the courage to follow the steps of those countries that have banned UK flights

It is unclear whether the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) will announce tighter restrictions heading into the Christmas.