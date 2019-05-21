Wike withdraws Certificate of Recognition from monarch over cult activities.

Rivers State Government has withdrawn the Certificate of Recognition from HRM Monday Frank Noryaa, Gbenemene Baabe

A statement by Simeon Nwakudu on Monday night said Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike approved the withdrawal of the Certificate of Recognition from His Royal Majesty, Chief Monday Frank Noryaa, Gbenemene Baabe.

The statement said withdrawal takes immediate effect.

“The withdrawal of Government Recognition from HRM Chief Monday Frank Noryaa followed his indictment on cult-related activities within his kingdom.

“The Traditional Ruler was also indicted for harbouring cultists, leading to insecurity in the area.

“Governor Wike reiterated that his administration remains committed to the promotion of peace and security across the state, stating that any Traditional Ruler or Government Functionary indicted for promoting insecurity will face the full weight of the law” the statement read,