Wike To FG: If you kill Ortom, be prepared to bury Nigeria

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says the Federal Government will be held responsible if Samuel Ortom, his Benue counterpart, is assassinated.

The convoy of Ortom was attacked along Makurdi/Gboko road in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue on Saturday.

In his reaction to the incident, Wike said if the Benue governor is killed, there might be another civil war in the country.

“If you kill Ortom, then be prepared to bury Nigeria. If anything happens to Governor Ortom, the Federal Government will be held responsible and they should be prepared that there will be no more Nigeria,” Wike said in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers.

The Rivers governor alleged that during the 2019 general elections, the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Major General Jamil Sarham, and All Progressives Congress chieftains concluded plan to assassinate him.

Wike described as disturbing the growing trend where the live of governors are brazenly threatened.