Wike rejects pleas to pardon wanted activist

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has rejected pleas to pardon wanted youth activist, Stanley Mgbere.

Mgbere, an indigene of Onne in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State was declared wanted by Governor Wike, after being wrongly tagged as a member and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB in Onne.

Wike in a statewide broadcast on Friday posted an N50 million bounty on the head of Mgbere, adding that the ransom will be given to any person with useful information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the activist.

“Mr. Stanley Mgbere from Onne is hereby declared wanted for leading members of the banned IPOB to cause the recent violence and destruction of lives and property in Onne in Eleme Local Government Area; and

“A ransom of N50,000,000.00 will be given to any person with useful information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the said Mr. Stanley Mgbere”, he said.

The decision by the state government to declare Mgbere wanted has been met with anger in the local government as sources say that labeling the activist the leader of IPOB was based on false information and an attempt to frame him up for standing up to the powers that be.

The sources said Mgbere is not an IPOB member, and so cannot be the leader of the group. The sources added that Mbgere is an activist who fights against the nefarious and ills of the society and suffering of the poor youths in his community.

He was said to have led hundreds of youths in the community to block the entrance of the Federal Ocean Terminal on Monday in a bid to demand inclusiveness and employment from hundreds of companies operating in that area.

However, some youths from the community, nursing a feeling of betrayal, descended on some leaders of the community, and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

But in a meeting with all the 23 Local Government chairmen, Community Development Committees, and youths leaders at the Government House, in Port Harcourt on Monday, Wike rejected pleas of clemency for the activist.

He also warned that any council chairman that allows IPOB to hold processions and hoist its flag within their jurisdiction in Rivers State, risks a sack.