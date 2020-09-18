Wike gives police N30m for arrest of ‘notorious kidnapper’

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has given the police N30 million being bounty for information that led to the arrest of the notorious kidnapper known as Bobosky.

Wike, while presenting the cheque to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, on behalf of the security agency and the whistleblower in Port Harcourt, said he was elated that the police and the public worked assiduously to ensure the capture of the criminal.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, said his administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety of all Rivers people.

“Governor Wike will continue to stand by his words, as this is not the first time such redemption is occurring in the state. If we can recall when the governor made a promise over Don Wani, a criminal who disturbed the peace of ONELGA, all security agencies and citizenry were activated to capture him, and the pledge was also redeemed”, Danagogo recalled.

He lauded the police and the public for their belief in Wike’s promise to reward all those who would help in the move to capture Bobosky.

“I thank the police officers for the gallantry in arresting the criminal and I also thank the informants who cannot be mentioned here,” he said.

Mukan, who thanked the governor for fulfilling his promise, said it was not an easy task as the police did not sleep over the case throughout the period of operation that led to the arrest of Bobosky.