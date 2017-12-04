Wike gives APC Senator, Abe, 15 others 2018 Lexus SUVs

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike Monday released 16 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to members of the National Assembly from Rivers State.

Three of the vehicles are for Senators representing the three senatorial districts of the state, while 13 are for members of the House of Representatives from the state.

National Assembly members elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC including Senator Magnus Abe and Senator Andrew Uchendu were beneficiaries of Wike’s largesse.

Leader and deputy leader of the Rivers State Caucus in the House of Representatives, Hon. Betty Apiafi and Hon. Barry Mpigi, respectively, took possession of the vehicles on behalf of the federal lawmakers from the state.

Making the presentation at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike stated that the vehicles were acquired to aid the federal lawmakers in the discharge of their official functions.

The governor said the vehicles are for all members of the National Assembly irrespective of their party affiliation.

He said, “Defend the interest of the state wherever you are. This is from the Government of Rivers State which you are part of. This is to aid you to carry out your official functions in Abuja.”



Responding, leader of the Rivers State vaucus at the House of Representatives, Apiafi thanked Wike for providing the support for members of the National Assembly to carry out their duties.

Also speaking, deputy leader of the caucus of the House of Representatives, Mpigi commended the governor for reaching out to all Rivers people.

Though Senator Uchendu has denied that he was given one of the SUVs by Governor Wike, there has been no comment from Senator Magnus Abe.