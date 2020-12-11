Wike attends former Commissioner’s daughter’s wedding ceremony

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and other dignitaries attended the traditional marriage of Miss Mildred Owhor.

The bride, Mildred, is the daughter of former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of Rivers State, Chief Frank Owhor.The wedding took place at Choba in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Thursday, amid pomp and pageantries.

Shortly before blessing the union between Mildred and Eskor Brown, Chief Owhor, described his daughter as the pride of his life.Owhor said he had for years looked forward to seeing Mildred getting married. According to him, he has never had reason to regret having and nurturing her from childhood to adulthood.

“She has been a source of pride, and happiness to me. She left for England at the age of 16; she came back without any dent and in flying colour.”

The elated father urged the bride to be submissive, open, honest to her husband and in return , he will her love ceaselessly.

Guests at the wedding included the State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ambassador Desmond Akwor; former Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara; former Minister of Transportation, Dr Abiye Sekibo; former President Nigerian Bar Association, Onueze C. J Okocha, SAN; some members of the State Executive Council, chiefs, families of the couple,friends and well wishers.