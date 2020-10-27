Wife cuts husband’s manhood for impregnating another lady in Taraba

A middle-aged woman, on Sunday, reportedly cut off her husband’s manhood in Taraba State for allegedly impregnating another woman.



This is coming about four months after the police arrested a 32-year-old housewife, Halima Umar, who cut off her husband’s dick with a knife in the same state for marrying another wife.

It was gathered at the weekend that the man, simply identified as Babangida but popularly known as Bangis, who is in his early 30s, suffered severe injuries on his genitals after his wife attempted to cut off his dick.



The incident happened at Appawa community, a suburb of Lau Local Government area, about 12:15a.m. when Bangis was asleep. Bangis was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment.



According to a source, who is also a neighbour to the victim, Bangis went to the market and after a hectic day, he was tired and slept off. He said Bangis was yet to have a child with his wife.

“In the morning, the wife cut the manhood because he impregnated another woman. He fought back and collected the knife from her, but she also injured herself in the process. Neighbours heard screaming and shouting in the house and they rushed to their apartment to meet the sad incident,” he said.



When asked why she made attempts to cut off her husband’s manhood, the woman replied: “The Bible says we should cut off anything that can make one to sin.”



As of press time yesterday, the spokesperson for the police command, DSP David Misal, was yet to confirm the incident.