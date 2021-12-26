Why your wife isn’t interested in sex

Has your wife been inching away from you every time you mention sex? If yes, then something must be seriously wrong. It’s not uncommon for women to distance themselves away from sex, but there are many probable reasons behind it. Without jumping to any conclusion, it is safe to understand why your wife may not be really interested in sex. And so, we have listed down some reasons why your wife may not be interested in sex.

1.Your wife may not want sex as much as you

Not all partners have the same libido. Some have a higher sex drive while their partner has less. It may be a reason why your wife is not very interested to have sex. Your wife may not understand how much sex you want to have. So, communicate that to her.

2.Your wife may feel pressured

People don’t work well under pressure and stress. Your wife may be feeling the burden that she’s not making you happy or satisfied or whether you both are having enough sex or not.

3.Your wife doesn’t feel the connection

Your wife may not feel emotionally connected to you and that may be a reason why she’s distancing away from you. Many women consider an emotional connection to be a necessary aspect of sex.

4.Other problems

There may be some existing problems in the marriage that is bothering your wife. Communicate with your wife regarding what she feels amiss in the relationship. And without fixing these, it’s impossible to get closer to sex.