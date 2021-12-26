LIFESTYLES
Why your wife isn’t interested in sex
Has your wife been inching away from you every time you mention sex? If yes, then something must be seriously wrong. It’s not uncommon for women to distance themselves away from sex, but there are many probable reasons behind it. Without jumping to any conclusion, it is safe to understand why your wife may not be really interested in sex. And so, we have listed down some reasons why your wife may not be interested in sex.
1.Your wife may not want sex as much as you
Not all partners have the same libido. Some have a higher sex drive while their partner has less. It may be a reason why your wife is not very interested to have sex. Your wife may not understand how much sex you want to have. So, communicate that to her.
2.Your wife may feel pressured
People don’t work well under pressure and stress. Your wife may be feeling the burden that she’s not making you happy or satisfied or whether you both are having enough sex or not.
3.Your wife doesn’t feel the connection
Your wife may not feel emotionally connected to you and that may be a reason why she’s distancing away from you. Many women consider an emotional connection to be a necessary aspect of sex.
4.Other problems
There may be some existing problems in the marriage that is bothering your wife. Communicate with your wife regarding what she feels amiss in the relationship. And without fixing these, it’s impossible to get closer to sex.
LIFESTYLES
4 things no one tells you about married sex
Sex before marriage and after marriage can be very different. Is it the same act? Yes, but how we feel, perceive our partner, changes. There are many things that most married men and women do not know when it comes to married sex or sex after marriage. So, here are 4 things you must know and expect, that no one tells you about sex after marriage.
1.Orgasms are over hyped
In the beginning you may want to have the kind of sex you see in movies but later, you will realise that getting an orgasm is overhyped. The sexual connection, the eyes meeting, will make you feel crazier among several other things.
2. Familiarising with each other’s bodies
Once you are married or have begun living with each other, you become familiar with each other’s bodies eventually. The way you move when he or she touches you wherever, the laugh, the bedroom eyes, the sweat you break into, all becomes known and part of the daily life. Partners even start laughing at each other’s farts and become child-like.
3. Discovering the positions
Once married, the sex in the beginning gets crazy and you both find your sex positions that give both of you that high but amid the experiments, you do experience some failed positions which become a joke between couples.
4. Body hair? Who cares!
When you are in the dating phase, body hair is taken care off especially when it comes to pubic hair. However, in most cases, post-marriage, couples stop giving a damn about it. In fact, you even notice the tiny bumps over each other’s bodies and you get super comfortable with it.
LIFESTYLES
How much alcohol is really ok
All the good news/bad news studies about alcohol can leave you confused. Some say alcohol is good for you (but drink moderately), others say you should avoid it. Which ones should you believe?New research suggests that you still need to keep moderation in mind when you raise a glass.
You may have heard reports about red wine in particular, and the suggestion that it can boost health, especially heart health, because of its antioxidant resveratrol.
According to a round-up of studies published in Consumer Reports, moderate amounts of red wine may confer some benefits, but any pluses rapidly change to risks for heavy drinkers.
Risks increase with quantity
A research review about overall alcohol consumption, published in 2016 in the journal Circulation, confirmed that the picture is rather complex – there can be some immediate health threats from drinking any type of alcohol, even in moderate amounts.
There’s little doubt that alcohol’s risks increase with quantity.
The World Health Organization warns that alcohol is a factor in more than 200 types of medical conditions. And about 25% of deaths in people aged 20 to 39 are linked to alcohol.
Alcohol and the big ‘C’ The International Agency for Research on Cancer calls alcohol a carcinogen, associating it with cancers of the head and neck, oesophagus, liver and breast.The more you drink and the more regularly you drink over time, the higher your risk of developing an alcohol-associated cancer.In the United States, alcohol use accounts for about 3.5% of all cancer deaths every year, researchers estimate.Similar statistics are not available for South Africa. Drink in moderation or not at allExperts say that if you’re not a drinker, there aren’t any health-related reasons for you to start. If you do drink, it’s best to stay within the guidelines for moderate drinking, though there’s no 100% safe level.For women, moderate means one drink a day; for men, two drinks. One drink is equal to 5 ounces (148ml) of wine or a 12-ounce beer (355ml) or one shot (1.5 ounce) of an 80-proof liquor (44ml).
LIFESTYLES
Watch what you eat this Xmas
If there’s one period when we don’t watch what we eat, it’s the festive season.
This is the time for parties, and many of us are not shy to feast on junk food. That is why we come back from the holidays carrying more weight. This is the beginning of obesity, that others mistaken for good health.
We should not allow ourselves to become overweight for any reason.
Overweight people are prone to heart diseases, sugar diabetes and high blood pressure. We must keep on eating healthy food, drinking sufficient water and exercising.
This message must be passed on to our families and friends as it might save a few of them a trip to the doctor.
This year has been tough, and the next one could be even tougher. For our situation to get better next year, we will have to work harder. So, it’s important to start the year in good health. We need all the energy we can get to rebuild the economy.
The number of children who are struggling with obesity is also on the rise. That is not good because children are the future of this country.
We want them to be flexible so they can build the future they want for themselves and the country. They must be taught to eat healthy food. They must also be encouraged to play sport by buying their favourite kit.
Know what’s good for your health. Don’t eat anything just to please your family or friends.
- Nancy Kubu, Ga-Rankuwa View
Latest News
- 10 transfers that should happen in January including Arsenal U-turn and Man Utd swoop
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang breaks silence amid Arsenal exile with telling Christmas comment
- Eyimofe makes Guardian UK’s best films from Africa, Asia, Latin America list
- Why your wife isn’t interested in sex
- South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
4 things no one tells you about married sex
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Jose Mourinho ‘holds talks’ with Nigeria over becoming manager in time for AFCON
-
breaking24 hours ago
Buhari’s Aide-de-camp (ADC), four other Aso Rock aides test positive for coronavirus
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
How much alcohol is really ok
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari swears in Sambo as Minister of State for Works, Housing
-
NEWS1 day ago
Insecurity: Ganduje visits Buhari, says governors need help
-
NEWS1 day ago
2022 Budget: Buhari to sign bill next week – Lawan
-
SPORTS1 day ago
AFCON 2021: Nigeria finally release 28-man provisional squad [Full list]