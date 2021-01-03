‘Morning Glory’ they call it, well there’s a reason for that name.

There are many scientific reasons why people should have sex first thing in the morning.

Here are six reasons why you should start your day with morning sex.

You’re at your best



Usually having sex at night, after a very long day, or after a date where we’ve consumed a big meal and some alcohol isn’t always ideal because you won’t perform and be at your best. In the mornings, you’re not as tired and may have a lot more energy, leaving you to have better sex.

Your body is ready

There are a lot of changes that happen in our bodies when we’re asleep. Such things include an erect penis or clitoris. Waking up erect doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re turned on but it might help you get there quicker.

Sex feels better

Some studies have shown that sex may feel better in the morning because out testosterone levels are highest at the start of the day. A higher testosterone level can improve erection strength and sexual function.

You’ll relieve stress

Sex is a proven stress reliever and can help you start your day off feeling calmer because of dopamine and serotonin – the feel good chemicals in your body.

You’ll feel connected to your partner

Having morning sex with your partner can help you bond.

You’ll start your day in a good mood

Sex just makes us feel good, when having sex, you release an increase in dopamine and oxytocin, the feel good chemicals.