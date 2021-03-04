Why you should have sex-after-gym?

We all go to the gym for a workout and to lose that unwanted weight.

So, one would assume that going to the gym would be enough of a workout for one day.

But according to sex experts, having sex after working out also works out beautifully.

The release of hormones such as dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins block pain receptors which help you feel less sore after your workout.

Dr Jamin Brahmbhatt, an urologist and sexual health expert, said: “After workouts you may be sweaty, but that shouldn’t make you avoid possibly the best sex of your life.”



After you work out, the hormones in your body that make you feel good are usually peaking.

These hormones include adrenaline and dopamine.

Secondly, a good workout increases blood flow to every part of your body including the 4-5.

You may even get a harder erection since the blood is already flowing at a higher rate.

Also, sex after working out makes you lose an extra calorie.

The average number of calories burnt in a single session is 100 calories, according to a 2013 study.