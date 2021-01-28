Why you should have a sex schedule !

From primary to tertiary education, we all used to follow an academic timetable.

This was to instil a sense of accountability in us.

It also allowed us to better manage our time in the social context we live in.



The same thing can be said about creating a sex schedule.

We live busy lives with so many things that need to go on our “to-do lists”.



Similarly, with the social pressures of life, one needs to invest in a sex schedule, according to sex expert Gigi Engle.

“If you have ever been in a long-term relationship, this might sound familiar. You and your partner tumble into bed at the end of each day completely exhausted, promising yourselves that you will have sex tomorrow.”

Gigi explains that this can become a relationship downfall, should it not be attended to.

Deeming it “maintenance sex”, Gigi explains that besides the negative perception that comes with the term, many relationships need to have a schedule for it in order to keep the spark alive. This is because

scheduling sex keeps you and your partner sexually accountable for your relationship.