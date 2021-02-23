Why women love men who can cook!

They say a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, right?

However, imagine a man that heats things up hotter than a stove and can boil your sensuality faster than the kettle?

Should he also know what cutleries to use to prepare a feast, then you would tick all the boxes for her?



That’s right, women love a man who knows his way around the kitchen and here’s why:

Firstly, cooking can admittedly be sexy.

In a recent global online dating survey, more women love to watch a man cooking.

Secondly, it’s a quite romantic.

Instead of spending a large amount of money on dinner out on the town, your dinner date can come right from your home which makes eating much more intimate.

Lastly, according to the latest trends, real men cook!

Stereotypically, women are the ones who slave over the stove all day preparing meals for their men so that they don’t have to move a muscle when they come home.

With gender-constructs and progression taking place.

Men are also playing their part in the kitchen.