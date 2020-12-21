Why women don’t like wearing panties

HERE’S the naked truth about why women are resorting to rocking their birthday suits.

More and more women are becoming comfortable in their skin.

Popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat are seeing many more women displaying their beautiful bodies.

This act of confidence is exactly what has led women to putting their panties aside and going commando.

Recent stats have shown that some women are no longer wearing their panties and G-strings, and here’s why:



1. It’s great for working out

Many women choose to work out without underwear as a way to keep things breathable down there. According to gym stats, some women prefer to go commando during running, elliptical, spinning and kickboxing classes.

2. It’s great for relationships

Another popular reason for women going commando is to add some excitement to their relationship. It’s a fun, flirty and exciting moment when you’re on a date and you lean over to whisper that you’re not wearing any underwear.

3.Travel lighter

Less underwear means more room for packing while travelling.