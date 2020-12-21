Why tongue rings are great for sex

From tongue twisters to people speaking in tongues, the Bible has more than 27 verses that speak to the power of the tongue.

Deemed the strongest muscle of the body, it comes as no surprise that this muscle also plays a vital role in human anatomy especially during sex.

Oral sex has been proven to be the most effective way to achieve an orgasm during sex.

The modification of oral sex has seen the rise and prominence of tongue rings in both men and women.



Tongue rings have recently become more than a fashion statement.

They have now become an integral element to oral sex and here’s why:

The sexualisation of tongue piercings probably mostly has to do with the fact that many people fetishize almost anything involving mouths.

According to sex coach and sexologists Sunny Rodgers, tongue rings do provide additional stimulation during oral sex for all genders.

The true sexual sensations come from the different textures and the softness of the tongue, paired with the hardness of the piercing.

Simply put, the tongue ring acts as the access code to a great orgasm.