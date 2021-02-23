Why should you drink water while having sex!

Water they say is life and the act of creating life is crucial.

If that’s the case, it should come as no surprise that there’s a bond between water and sex.

In addition to that, sex experts agree that drinking water while having sex has significant benefits.



Take a sip at these benefits:

1. Acts as a lubricant



If you suffering from dryness down there, tank up right now because dehydration can lead to vaginal dryness that can lead to ouch-inducing sex and generally less action.

2. Great for orgasms

When you are hydrated, not only are you better lubricated, but there is more blood flow to your nether regions leading you to experience better and longer orgasms.

3. Energy booster

Water ups your energy levels. If you haven’t drunk enough water, poor hydration in the tissues affects the energy generating processes in the body thus leaving you with less stamina and energy for sex.