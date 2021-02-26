Why should women pee after sex?

Going to the bathroom is usually a sign that nature is calling, and one should adequately respond.

Now, depending on whether you’re going to perform number one or two, what is certain is that you are going to be releasing something within you.

Sex, as a fun and sensual sport, also allows us to release something.





This may vary with individuals.

But according to health experts, sex fluids are not the only thing one needs to release while having sex.





This because peeing during or after sex has a lot of health benefits for women.

Sexual intercourse is a risk factor for urinary tract infections (UTIs).

During sex, bacteria can pass from the genitals to the urethra.

Peeing after sex helps to flush bacteria out of the urethra, helping to prevent UTIs.

Women are up to 30 times more likely to get a UTI than men.

Therefore, peeing after sex can help them flush any bacteria out.

As far as men go, their trip to the bathroom is minimal because they have a longer urethra.



