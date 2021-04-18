Why sex can relieve your migraine

We live in a stressful and demanding world where pressure is inevitable. So much so that it causes one to have a headache.

Now according to health experts, headaches vary in terms of their pressure but one of the most deadly headaches of them all is a migraine.

By definition, a migraine usually produces symptoms that are more intense and debilitating than headaches.



These symptoms include increased sensitivity to light and sound, nausea, dizziness or feeling faint and pain on one side of your head, either on the left side, right side, front, or back, or in your temples.

Now often deemed the most potent headaches on humans, new research suggests that sex can relief this headache. According to the Health-line magazine, the rush of endorphins during arousal and orgasm plays a critical role in relieving the headache. Endorphins are the brain’s natural pain reliever and act like opioids. According to the Association of Migraine Disorders, they provide rapid pain relief that’s even faster than IV morphine.



A surge in these endorphins when you’re turned on could numb the pain of migraine attacks and other types of headaches.