Why piercing your punani is great for sex

According to global numbers, 83% of women in the world pierce their ears and 33% have piercings on their tongues and belly buttons.

These piercings are normally done for aesthetic purposes but there seems to be another sort of piercing that is literally below the belt.

Clitoris glans or hood piercing, AKA punani piercing, is a new phenomenon that is taking sex to the next level.

According to sexologists, clitoral glans and hood piercings can enhance arousal and pleasure during personal or partner play, or sexual activity, and even when you aren’t getting frisky.

Any glans or clitoral hood piercing can enhance pleasure for your partner by also creating slight stimulation against their genitals, depending on the sexual position.



Furthermore, your partner may also gain a sense of arousal from stimulating your genital piercing digitally or orally.

Simply put, seeing your piercings may even elicit extra arousal in your partner.

If you are looking into piercing your punani, here are some types of piercings you can consider:

1. Glans: A clitoral glans piercing is the only version that pierces the actual clitoris.

2. Triangle: The triangle piercing goes horizontally through the base of the hood and underneath the shaft of the clitoris.

3. Princess Diana: Princess Diana piercings, according to Elayne Angel, who named the concept, are usually performed in pairs and may be an addition to a vertical clitoral hood piercing.