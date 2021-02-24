Why men love women with short hair!

According to a recent study, women with short hair are associated with different, but not worse aspects of female attractiveness.

Firstly, short hair captures one’s attention.

Short hair stands out from the rest, so men tend to always notice them.

Secondly, a woman with short hair is confident.

Most men are attracted to women with a high self-esteem and short hair immediately lets them know about it.

Lastly, women with short hair are less maintenance.

Think about how long it takes to style longer hair.

It can be a real battle with blow drying, straightening, and curling. Not only that, the cost of styling products and weaves sounds insane to men.