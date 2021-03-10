Why men are more forgetful than women

Women are known to be sentimental beings; they appreciate the little invaluable things in a relationship.

Besides the diamond rings and fancy holidays, women love someone who takes note of things.

If you remember the first day you met her and your anniversary, you will score major points.

However, this may sadly not happen because science has proven that men are more forgetful than women.

An Aston University research has revealed that women are better at remembering to perform and fulfil future tasks and plans.



In the study, 100 men and women were given memory tasks over two-minute periods, 15 minutes and 24 hours.

The women participating in the test were found to excel at remembering to perform tasks that involved doing, rather than saying, something in the future.

They were also better than men at remembering activities linked to events rather than to a specific time.

It is believed that gender differences in this kind of memory may be linked to differences in hormones or some brain structures.

Previous research findings suggest that a brain structure is important for memory, and it decreases in volume in men, but not in women, between the age of 20 and 40.

So, if he’s forgetful, it’s not his fault.