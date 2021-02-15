Why lesbians have the most orgasms

People always refer to the power of the “feminine touch”. And, the delicacy and poise that comes with it is enough to rule the world.

Simply put, women have a magical touch. So, it comes as no surprise that according to the latest research, lesbians have the most orgasms.

A new study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine looked at the relationship between sexual orientation and orgasm occurrence. It found that homosexual women had far more success crossing the finish line than their heterosexual or bisexual peers.



For men, however, the difference was insignificant. Straight men climaxed 85,5% of the time, gay men 84,7% and bisexual men 77,6%.

For women, however, the disparity was noticeable.



Heterosexual women climaxed 61,6% of the time while homosexual women climaxed 74,7% and bisexual women 58%.

Researchers suggested a few different reasons why this could be true. But, it mainly came down to biology and bedroom behaviours.

The big difference really lied in the fact that straight women were more reliant on intercourse for their orgasmic experience rather than foreplay, the researchers concluded.