Why Keyamo was redeployed to Labour and Employment Ministry

Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who was initially announced as the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, is now the Minister of State for Labour and Employment.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Willie Bassey, Director of Information at the office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), President Muhammadu Buhari carried out a minor reshuffle of his cabinet.

Tayo Alasoadura, who was the junior minister in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, is now the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs.

Keyamo’s redeployment follows the frosty relationship between Keyamo and Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

It had been thought that Keyamo would be moved to Ministry of Justice as Minister of State to assist Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Malami had made efforts two weeks ago to have him redeployed to resolve the “civil war” between the duo but he was advised against it.

It is still unclear what the source of friction was between Akpabio and Keyamo.

Keyamo will now work under Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment.