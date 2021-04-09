Why is kissing healthy?

Whether you’re the type to speak in tongues, give people lip or master tongue-twisters, you’ll agree that kissing can be an enthralling experience, if done with someone who knows their way around your lips.

While many tend to play down the importance of kissing, many sexologists and doctors agree a passionate kiss can do wonders all round.

While we also know the integral part kissing plays during sex, we’ve also discovered there are some health benefits to kissing.



According to the Better-Health magazine, these are some of the health benefits of kissing:

Metabolic boost



Kissing burns kilojoules. The more passionate the kiss, the greater the metabolic boost.

Healthier mouth

Saliva contains substances that fight bacteria, viruses and fungi. Deep-kissing increases the flow of saliva, which helps keep the mouth, teeth and gums healthy.

Increased immunity

Exposure to germs that inhabit your partner’s mouth strengthens your immune system.

Stress reduction

Kissing your partner, either tenderly or passionately, releases calming brain chemicals (neurotransmitters) that reduce stress levels and soothe the mind.