Why is french kissing great for sex?

Kissing, like touching and smelling is an emotion-driven act that allows us to identify the most compatible and evolutionary advantageous partner.”

These are the words by Fulvio D’Acquisto,a professor of immunology at Roehampton University.

The professor concedes that kissing forms part of our senses, which in return help us connect with a partner.





As Dr Johns carefully explains it:

“Humans don’t have strong olfactory skills and kissing allows you to smell and taste a person and see if you have different immune responses as we tend to feel more attracted to someone with a different immune response.”





Simply put, humans are emotionally reactive beings and sex forms part of this tongue-twister affair.

So, why do we love speaking in tongues and how does French-kissing lead to sex?

According to experts, a kiss with the tongue stimulates the partner’s lips, tongue and mouth, which are sensitive to the touch and induce physiological sexual arousal.

The oral zone is one of the principal erogenous zones of the body.

Research further shows that sexual arousal is triggered by ones ability to kiss and touch.

Some call this the first base, and should you fail to open the door upstairs, you will definitely miss the beautiful opportunity to gain access downstairs.

So what happens when you French-kiss someone during or before sex?

Along with the oxytocin and dopamine that make you feel affection and euphoria, kissing releases serotonin another feel-good chemical.

It also lowers cortisol levels so you feel more relaxed, making for a good time all around.

So, like songbird Lira says: “I just wanna feel good every day.”