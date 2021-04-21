Why is coffee great for sex

Furthermore, coffee is rich in erection-friendly polyphenols, and can possibly pump up testosterone concentrations, enhancing blood flow to the penis.

Lifestyle magazine Bustle further provides more sexual benefits that come with consuming coffee.

Researchers have found that coffee makes women hornier.

By increasing blood flow to the genitals, science believes that women who drink caffeine even once a week can have an increased sex drive.

Furthermore, experts agree that coffee boosts one’s stamina.

The New York Times reported that scientists and many athletes have known for years that a cup of coffee before a workout jolts athletic performance, especially in endurance sports like distance running, cycling – and don’t forget sex.