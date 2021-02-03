Why Igbo can’t produce Nigeria’s next president – Pastor Bakare

The serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare has said the South-East cannot produce Nigeria’s next president.

The cleric said this on Tuesday night, in an Instagram Live session with Dele Momodu.

Pastor Bakare said the Igbo’s would need the support of either the North or the south to achieve this because of the way the country is structured.

“The Igbos are my brothers and sisters, God bless them, I love them and I care about them. They should also come to mainstream politics because APGA as a party cannot win a presidential election in Nigeria.

Yes, every citizen of this country can aspire to that position regardless of ethnic personality and I will be too glad to see an Igbo president. But let us always remember that democracy is a ruthless game of numbers and if you don’t have the numbers you cannot continue to shout marginalisation.

“You should join mainstream politics and find a way of reaching out to others to form some kind of alliance or merger that will produce a victory at the poll,” Bakare said.