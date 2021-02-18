Why I was praying for COVID-19 not to end – Apostle Suleman [VIDEO]

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has said he once prayed that the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t come to an end.

The clergyman was captured in a viral clip preaching during one of his Sunday services that surfaced on social media.

The 49-year-old said he bought another Jet to add to his previous two while others were praying for Covid-19 pandemic to end due to the hardship that came with it.

He said;

“In COVID, I bought a jet. The third one. I have three. I was praying for COVID not to end because I was resting. While people were complaining, my wife asked, ‘Can life be this sweet?’. Am I talking to somebody here?” he asked.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: https://web.facebook.com/394795147741636/videos/2843561192568618

