Why good sex makes you fall in love

I’ve often said that humans are both sexual and feeling beings.

If you pinch me, I will say ouch and if you tickle me, expect me to burst out in loud laughter.

This is because, like you, I have feelings.



We often forget this when it comes to sex and human feelings.

Many claim they can have sex without involving emotions.

According to anthropologist Dr Helen Fisher, sex and love are in the WhatsApp group.

Asked in an interview with GQ magazine if one can fall in love with someone after their first encounter, Dr Fisher confidently said yes.

“Oh, it’s entirely possible. Any stimulation of the genitals drives up the brain’s dopamine system, which is basic to feeling intense romantic love. Then, with orgasm, there’s a flood of oxytocin and vasopressin – brilliant chemicals that are associated with attachment. So, when you have sex, you can go over the threshold into falling in love, thanks to dopamine – and, after orgasm, feel a deep attachment to them.”

Helen also explained the misconception about casual sex: “Men fall in love more often than women do. Men are more likely to fantasise about having a long-term relationship with the person they’re on a date with than women are. When a man meets a woman that he loves, he wants to introduce her to friends and family sooner. He wants to move in sooner. Men are just as vulnerable to falling in love after the first sex as women – they may be even more so, because women are pickier.”

So, there is such a thing as love at first sex.