Why ginger is good for sex

If you’re familiar with the tale of The Gingerbread Man, then you would understand better this analogy.

The tale is about gingerbread man that ran out of an oven and could not be caught by his owners.

While everyone tried to catch and devour him, it was a sly fox that gobbled him up.



The moral of the story here was that everyone wanted a piece of that gingerbread, and one might ask why?

Bringing the tale to today’s context, according to science, there are sexual benefits that come with eating ginger.

PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Scientists link ginger to testosterone demonstrated that ginger supplementation, particularly in oxidative stress conditions, enhances testosterone production in males.

The mechanisms by which this occurs mainly by enhancing luteinising hormone production, increasing the level of cholesterol in the testes, reducing oxidative stress and lipid peroxidation in the testes, enhancing the activity of the antioxidant enzymes, normalising blood glucose, increasing blood flow in the testes, increasing testicular weight, and recycling testosterone receptors. According to a 2017 study published in Translational Andrology and Urology journal, ginger is used in the East as a circulatory stimulant to help older men improve their sex drive and manage erectile dysfunction.

So if you want to run the sexual race with your partner, just add ginger to your diet and become the gingerbread man.