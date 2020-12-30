Why does the pussy need some tongue action

Kids will be kids, right?

Do you still have fond recollections of your childhood memories where you sat down to eat your favourite food?

Whether it was junk or a home-cooked meal, everyone remembers that finger-licking plate-licking moment.





Licking off all the goodness of that meal was the best thing in the world, and the tongue could always bear testament to that.

Much like licking off your favourite food off the plate or fingers, the punani needs that KFC finger-licking like moment from you.





A lot is often said about going down on a man to ensure the pipe is working, but our women counterparts are also in need for us to wipe their slate good and clean.

So we take a look at why the punani needs some tongue action:

1. Licks off your level of stress

During an orgasm, your brain releases oxytocin and endorphins which essentially act as natural pain killers. Now this is no tongue-twister, one good tongue action and the pain is licked away.

2. Keeps the relationship exciting

In a study published in Huffington Post, most men performed oral sex “to minimise the risk of their partner’s infidelity by increasing her relationship satisfaction”. So don’t get tongue-tied but try and tie your tongue in her punani to keep her happy.

3. Great for pregnancy

According to a study done by researchers in the Netherlands, oral sex has potential links with reduced incidence of recurrent miscarriage. Quoting the article published in Metro UK: “The end product of oral sex strengthens a pregnant woman’s immune system and may even help fetuses grow healthily”.